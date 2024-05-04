Arsenal Beat Bournemouth To Retain Premier League Top Spot

Arsenal have maintained their push for the 2023-2024 Premier League title by beating Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium earlier today, May 4.

Arsenal started the game like a house on fire as expected but wasn’t until the 45th minute of the first half that they recorded the opening goal of the encounter.

The Video Assistant Referee confirmed the centre referee’s penalty decision after Bournemouth’s goalkeeper brought down Travers in the penalty box in the 40th minute.

Bukayo Saka stepped up and converted the penalty kick in the 45th minute as the Gunners went into the break with a slim 1-0 lead.

In the second half of the encounter, Arsenal continued to control the game but the second goal was delayed until the 70th minute when Leandro Trossard doubled the Gunners’ lead.

Bournemouth continued to push to get back into the game but they couldn’t despite recording 7 shots, two of which were on target.

When the spectators thought the Gunners had done their best in the game, Declan Rice sealed the victory and made it 3-0 for the Premier League title contenders.

With this victory, the Gunners remain first on the Premier League table with 83 points in 36 games, four points above second-placed Manchester City who have two games in hand.