Premier League Matchday 36 Fixtures, Kick-Off Time

The 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 36 will take centre stage from this evening, May 3, as the campaign draws closer to its conclusion.

This weekend, all eyes will be on Manchester City and Arsenal as they remain the authentic contenders for the Premier League title after Liverpool played themselves out of the race by losing three successive league games.

Before we get to see City take on Wolves, and Arsenal take on Bournemouth on Saturday, May 4, the football funfair will kick off at Kenilworth Road where relegation-threatened Luton Town will take on spirited Everton at 8 p.m. tonight, May 3.

At 3 p.m. on Saturday, three Premier League games will be played simultaneously including the clash between relegation-threatened Burnley and Newcastle United.

The biggest fixture in the matchday 36 is the clash between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday, May 5. Another fixture to watch out for is the London derby between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge.

Below are the Premier League matchday 36 Fixtures and kick-off time:

Friday, May 3

Luton Town Vs Everton

8 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

Arsenal Vs Bournemouth

12:30 p.m.

Brentford Vs Fulham

3 p.m.

Burnley Vs Newcastle

3 p.m.

Sheffield United Vs Nottingham Forest

3 p.m.

Manchester City Vs Wolves

5:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 5

Chelsea Vs West Ham

2 p.m.

Brighton Vs Aston Villa

2 p.m.

Liverpool Vs Tottenham

4:30 p.m.

Monday, May 6

Crystal Palace Vs Manchester United

8 p.m.