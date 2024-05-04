Premier League Title: Arteta Prays Manchester City Drop Points For Arsenal

The manager of Arsenal, Mikel Arteta is hoping that his major Premier League title contender, Manchester City, will drop points for his team.

The 2023-2024 Premier League title race is now a two-horse race and the battle is between Manchester City and Arsenal.

Unfortunately for the Gunners, the ball is not completely in their court as they are entitled to just 9 points in their remaining three games, while Manchester City have a game in hand which means that they are entitled to 12 points in their remaining four games.

This means that even if Arsenal win all their remaining games, they can’t win the Premier League title this season unless Manchester City suffer at least a defeat in one of their four remaining games.

Ahead of the Arsenal vs Bournemouth clash at the Emirates Stadium at 12:30 p.m. later today, Mikel Arteta said: “In my heart and my soul… this is what I am hoping for, yes.

“You know what is going on [with my emotions]. You just want to win and to win you need others to drop points and you are hoping for that to happen.

“And then [after City win] you have to manage your emotion because it doesn’t matter what happens on that day.

“There are still a lot of games and points to play for. You are going to have to perform, prepare and win the next match to maintain that momentum. This is what we are trying to do.”

Note that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will also be in action against Wolves at 5:30 p.m. later today, May 4.