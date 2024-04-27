Mikel Arteta Reveals Arsene Wenger’s Input In Arsenal’s EPL Title Race

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has revealed that he has spoken with the club’s former coach, Arsene Wenger concerning the team’s push for a Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta and his boys were very close to winning the Premier League title last season but they slipped in the last two months of the league campaign.

In the ongoing 2023-2024 season, they have been very close to winning the Premier League title and are still one of the major contenders for the title.

Unfortunately for them, they placed Manchester City in the driving seat of the campaign after losing to Aston Villa earlier this season. While they are condemned to win all their remaining league games this season, they will be hoping that Manchester City will lose at least a game before the season ends.

Ahead of the Premier League game between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur which will kick off at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, Mikel Arteta was asked if he had spoken with the legendary French coach over the club’s challenges of winning the title.

The Spanish tactician said, “I have spoken to him (Wenger) a few times.

“There were certain topics about how they won it and the later stages. He used to talk about that when I was a player. It is always there in the hard drive.

“For this time of the season, at the end, it is about finding a way to win the game. And that is it. You can do it in various ways when you look at how they won the titles.

“And how they won certain games with very very, very close margins. He always talked about that, about the fine margins. And who is going to step up on the occasion to make it happen.”