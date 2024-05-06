Premier League Referee To Wear Bodycam For Manchester United Vs Crystal Palace Clash

Premier League referee, Jarred Gillett will wear a camera while officiating the league game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace later tonight, May 6.

This will make referee Gillett the first official in the history of the Premier League to wear a camera while officiating in the elite division of English football.

Hence, be will be one of the side attractions in the Crystal Palace Vs Manchester United clash at Selhurst Park which will kick off at 8 p.m. tonight.

His bodycam will capture all the action as closely as possible but the footage will not be broadcast to the live audience.

A BBC report described the camera the referee will be putting on during the league game as a head-mounted device called a ‘RefCam’.

This is a one-off development and the footage will be used for a programme which aims to provide insight into officiating in the Premier League.

Though this is the first time a Premier League referee will be using a webcam during an official match, the practice is not new in professional football.

The first time this development happened in any top five leagues in Europe was in February 2024. Referee Daniel Schlager wore a camera and a microphone to officiate a Bundesliga game between Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg which ended in a 2-2 draw.

The footage from the recording was used for a one-off programme known as ‘Referees Mic’d up – Bundesliga’.

Also, Premier League referee Rob Jones wore a camera for a 2023 Summer Series match between Chelsea and Brighton in Philadelphia.