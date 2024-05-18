Harry Redknapp Predicts Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, Man United Last Matchday Fixtures

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager, Harry Redknapp, has predicted that it will be impossible for Arsenal to win the 2023-2024 Premier League title ahead of Manchester City as he predicts the key fixtures in the last matchday.

At 4 p.m. on Sunday, there will be Premier League games in ten different venues across England as the 2023-2024 league season ends with two major contenders for the title.

While the relegation battle is almost over with Sheffield United alongside Burnley already down and Luton most likely to join them on Sunday, all the attention of most football enthusiasts is on who will win the league title and who will grab tickets for the Europa League and Conference League.

Note that first-placed Manchester City need to beat West Ham United to win their fourth Premier League title in a row, while Arsenal need to beat Everton and hopes that City lose to West Ham to win their first leg title in 20 years.

On the other hand, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and Newcastle United are fighting for number 5th to 7th spots which are spots for the Europa League and Conference League. Spurs are already occupying the 5th spot but Chelsea can overtake them if they beat Bournemouth and Spurs lose to Sheffield United.

“Brighton v Man United – A win here for United would at least give them some momentum going into the FA Cup final. I think they’ll get it. Brighton 1-2 Man United”, Redknapp told BetVictor.

“Liverpool v Wolves – “It’s been a tough few months for them, but that shouldn’t detract from what’s been a fantastic season for the club. I can’t see anything but a Liverpool win under the circumstances. Liverpool 3-0 Wolves

“Man City v West Ham – City will be up for this and I think they’ll get off to a flyer and score early en route to another Premier League title. Man City 3-0 West Ham

“Arsenal v Everton – Arsenal win this easily I think. They might not win the league, but those fans should be proud of their team for another brilliant campaign. Arsenal 3-0 Everton.

“Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth – You never know, Chelsea win this and Spurs lose to Sheffield United and all of a sudden, Chelsea are fifth! Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth.”

