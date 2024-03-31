Harry Redknapp Predicts Liverpool Vs Brighton, Manchester City Vs Arsenal

Advertisement

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager, Harry Redknapp believes the clubs with the biggest names in the game will win the mouthwatering Premier League games today, March 31.

At 2 p.m., Brentford will be at the Anfied to take on one of the major Premier League title contenders, Liverpool. Coach Jurgen Klopp and his boys need the win to maintain their pressure on first-place Arsenal.

Note that Liverpool are going into the game in the second spot on the league table with 64 points in 28 games, the same number of points as Arsenal.

Ahead of the game, Harry Redknapp told BetVictor that Brighton would score Liverpool but coach Jurgen Klopp and his boys will win the tie.

He said, “I can see Brighton scoring, but they have looked shaky at the back for months. Liverpool 3-1 Brighton 1.”

After the Liverpool vs Brighton clash, another game between two Premier League title contenders will take place at Etihad Stadium. The reigning Premier League winners, Manchester City, will host Arsenal who are fighting for their first Premier League title win in 20 years.

Since 2015, Arsenal have never recorded a win at the Etihad but this season is looking like a good time for that jinx to be broken. Note that Arsenal have beaten Manchester City twice this season, in the Community Shield, and at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Harry Redknapp doesn’t see coach Mikel Arteta winning at the Etihad Stadium as he predicted in favour of Manchester City.

He said: “I just don’t know if I’m ready to trust this Arsenal side. City and Pep Guardiola just know how to win these big games, they’ve been doing it for years.

“The crowd will be up for it, the big players will be up for it, and I think they’ll get the win. Who knows though, I can’t wait. Man City 2-1 Arsenal.”

