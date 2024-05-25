EPL Clubs Qualified For UCL, Europa League, Conference League After FA Cup Final

The 2023-2024 Premier League season is officially over today, May 25, 2024, since the FA Cup victors have been decided.

Before the FA Cup final which took place between Manchester United and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium and ended 2-1 in favour of the Red Devils, it wasn’t clear the English clubs that will play in the Europa League and Conference League next season.

Recall that Manchester United finished the 2023-2024 Premier League season in the eighth spot which means that they were out of European competition for the next season.

Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Aston Villa will represent the Premier League in the Champions League, while 5th place Tottenham Hotspur and 6th placed Chelsea were expected to represent the league in Europa League. Newcastle United who finished 7th were expected to take the Conference League slot.

However, with Manchester United’s FA Cup triumph over Manchester City, the Red Devils will automatically take the Europa League slot of Chelsea which means that the Blues drop to the third tier of European club competition, the Conference League.

As for Newcastle United, they will no longer represent England in any European competition next season thanks to United’s FA Cup win.

So, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will play in the 2024-2024 Europa League group stage, while Chelsea will play in the Conference League.

As for the clubs expected to play in the Premier League next season, Leicester City and Ipswich Town have sealed their Premier League spots. Leeds United or Southampton will join them tomorrow, May 26, after the play-off final between the two clubs.