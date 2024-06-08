Ex-Chelsea Coach, Maurizio Sarri Reveals Biggest Mistake In His Career

Italian tactician, Maurizio Sarri, has revealed that his biggest mistake in his managerial career was leaving Premier League club, Chelsea barely a year after joining the side.

Maurizio Sarri became the coach of Chelsea in 2018 and became an instant hit at the club by helping them to win the 2018-2019 UEFA Europa League and also played in the EFL Cup final.

To the surprise of many football enthusiasts, the 65-year-old Italian tactician decided to leave Stamford Bridge for Italian Serie A side, Juventus in 2019.

At Juventus, Sarri spent just a season before he was sacked despite winning the Italian Serie A title. Reports claimed that Juve decided to get rid of him because he failed to help the team go beyond the Champions League round of 16. Also, some reports claimed that some of the club’s players weren’t happy with his coaching style.

Afterwards, Maurizio Sarri stayed without a job for a season before Lazio decided to make him their coach ahead of the 2021-2022 season. The Italian side sacked him in March 2024 due to poor run of games.

Since then, he has been without a club but there are reports that he could return to coaching this summer.

Ahead of his potential return to coaching, Sarri who has managed 21 clubs in his career, admitted that he shouldn’t have left Chelsea in 2019.

“Leaving Chelsea has been my biggest mistake,” he told Sky Italia.

“There was a good basis to stay there and continue at the club, I did a big mistake in that moment.

“We won the Europa League, the project was great but I wanted to return in Italy, unfortunately.”