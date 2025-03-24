Chelsea To Lose £5 Million If They Fail To Sign Jadon Sancho

Chelsea are currently evaluating their options regarding English winger, Jadon Sancho, who joined the club on a season-long loan from Manchester United last summer.

The arrangement includes an obligation for Chelsea to purchase Jadon Sancho permanently for £25 million. However, if The Blues decide not to proceed with the permanent transfer, they will still need to pay a fixed fee of £5 million to Manchester United, as reported by The Athletic.

Sancho started his time at Stamford Bridge positively, making a notable impact by providing an assist in each of his first three league matches.

However, his form has since seen a dip, resulting in just two goals and one additional assist over his next 20 league appearances. This has prompted discussions about whether retaining the winger is in Chelsea’s best interest.

Note that only Mykhailo Mudryk, who is currently under suspension after testing positive for using a banned substance, has recorded a lower goal and assist metrics than Sancho. Additionally, forward Joao Felix appears to maintain better output than Sancho despite his loan to AC Milan in January.

Sancho’s underlying performance statistics reveal that none of his 19 crosses in the Premier League have successfully reached a teammate. Based on these stats, Chelsea are most likely to discard the England international at the end of this season despite the possibility of paying £5 million compensation to Manchester United.