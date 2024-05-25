Ademola Lookman Win 2023-2024 Europa League Goal Of The Season Award

Super Eagles striker, Ademola Lookman ended the 2023-2024 season with multiple reasons to remember the campaign positively.

Recall that after Lookman helped Italian Serie A side, Atalanta to win their first-ever Europa League title, the 26-year-old Nigeria international was named in the team of the tournament.

Aside from that, Lookman was one of the top four highest goalscorers in the Europa League after scoring five goals, including a hat-trick in the final of the tournament.

To crown it all, one of his goals in the tournament has been confirmed to be the goal of the season according to UEFA.

Ademola Lookman scored the goal of the season during the Europa League final on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, against German Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

The goal was his second strike of the match which was 3-0 in favour of the 5th-placed Italian Serie A club.

In the build-up to scoring the historic goal, Lookman nutmegged Granit Xhaka before curling the ball into the far left corner.

The goal of the season, the other two goals and his general performance in the final earned him the Man of the Match award.

Note that Ademola Lookman’s goal beat that of West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Olympic Marseille, AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, and his countryman Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen, to win the Europa League goal of the season.