KRC Genk Forward, Tolu Arokodare Wants To ‘Fight’ For Super Eagles Of Nigeria

KRC Genk Forward, Tolu Arokodare has vowed to fight for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, like the legendary Jay Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu if he is invited to the national team.

Tolu Arokodare was born in Lagos, Nigeria in 2000 and started his football journey at a grassroots club, Box2Box FC, where he migrated to join a Latvian club, Valmiera in 2019.

Since then, Arokodare has played in Germany for 1. FC Köln on loan in 2020, and played in France for Amiens SC on loan in 2021. He moved to the French team from Valmiera permanently on January 30, 2023, for a transfer fee worth €2.5 million.

Interestingly, a day after, Belgian side, KRC Genk paid €5 million to Amiens for his services and has been a prominent member of the club since then.

In his one and half-season at the club, the 23-year-old striker has managed to score 17 goals and provide 5 assists in 63 games in all competitions.

During his visit to Brilla FM in Lagos, Tolu Arokodare revealed that he desires to play for the Super Eagles, stressing that he would give his all to the team if invited.

“Jay Jay Okocha and Kanu made me love the Super Eagles. I’m not just speaking for myself, but I’m sure when you get a call-up, you’d go there to fight. If I do get a call-up, I’ll give my all, I’ll die there,” Arokodare said.

Currently, Tolu Arokodare’s chances of playing for the Super Eagles are quite slim due to the competition in the team’s centre-forward department. Note that the team currently has Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, Taiwo Awoniyi, Paul Onuachu, Terem Moffi, and a host of others vying for the spot. ,