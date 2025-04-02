Super Eagles Of Nigeria, Ghana, Two Others To Battle For Unity Cup In May

Super Eagles of Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago are set to compete in an exciting invitational tournament titled the ‘Unity Cup’ in London in May.

The Unity Cup promises to showcase some of the best talents in football, fostering unity and sportsmanship among the invited nations.

The tournament will kick off with the Reggae Boys of Jamaica going head-to-head against the Soca Warriors of Trinidad and Tobago in the first semi-final match scheduled for Tuesday, May 27.

Following that, on Wednesday, May 28, West African rivals Nigeria and Ghana will clash in a thrilling semi-final match.

The Unity Cup will culminate with the third-place match and the final game set to take place on Saturday, May 31. The overall winners will be honored with The Unity Cup 2025 trophy.

In addition to the Unity Cup, Nigeria’s national team will also face Russia in a friendly match in June. This match serves as an essential opportunity for the team to refine their skills and strategies ahead of the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where they will take on Rwanda and South Africa in September.

Meanwhile, Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen is targeted by Serie A giants Juventus but he is reportedly not interested in a transfer to Italy. Instead, he is focused on securing a move to a Premier League club, as reported by JuveFC.

The 26-year-old striker, who joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli last September, has been in phenomenal form, netting 20 goals in just 23 league appearances this season.

With a release clause set at €75 million, several top Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal, are monitoring his situation closely as the summer transfer window approaches.