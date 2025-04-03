Super Eagles Of Nigeria Move One Step Up In Latest FIFA World Ranking [See Top 45]

The Super of Nigeria have moved a step upward in the latest FIFA World ranking of national teams released earlier today, April 3.

The Super Eagles had a fair run during the March international break where they recorded a win and a draw in two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Recall that they beat Rwanda 2-0 away from home courtesy of goals from Victor Osimhen. Unfortunately, they couldn’t hold on to a slim one-goal lead as they recorded a 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe at home.

Despite having a very slim chance of qualifying for the World Cup as they are currently sitting on the third spot in Group C, six points below first-placed South Africa, the Super Eagles moved from the 44th position to the 43rd position in the latest FIFA World Cup ranking.

On the continent, Nigeria are currently occupying the 6th position in the latest FIFA ranking, behind 5th placed Ivory Coast and 4th placed Algeria. Morocco ranked 12th in the world occupy the first spot in Africa, followed by Senegal (19th in the world) and Egypt (32nd in the world).

On the world stage, Argentina remain the best national team globally, followed by Spain, France, England, and Brazil. The top ten is completed by the Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Italy, and Germany.

Below are the top 45 best national teams in the world according to the latest ranking released by FIFA earlier today, April 3, 2025:

1. Argentina

2. Spain

3. France

4. England

5. Brazil

6. Netherlands

7. Portugal

8. Belgium

9. Italy

10. Germany

11. Croatia

12. Morocco

13. Uruguay

14. Colombia

15. Japan

16. USA

17. Mexico

18. IR Iran

19. Senegal

20. Switzerland

21. Denmark

22. Austria

23. Korea Republic

24. Ecuador

25. Ukraine

26. Australia

27. Türkiye

28. Sweden

29. Wales

30. Canada

31. Serbia

32. Egypt

33. Panama

34. Poland

35. Russia

36. Algeria

37. Hungary

38. Norway

39. Czechia

40. Greece

41. Côte d’Ivoire

42. Peru

43. Nigeria

44. Scotland

45. Romania