Sports
Super Eagles Of Nigeria Move One Step Up In Latest FIFA World Ranking [See Top 45]
The Super of Nigeria have moved a step upward in the latest FIFA World ranking of national teams released earlier today, April 3.
The Super Eagles had a fair run during the March international break where they recorded a win and a draw in two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Recall that they beat Rwanda 2-0 away from home courtesy of goals from Victor Osimhen. Unfortunately, they couldn’t hold on to a slim one-goal lead as they recorded a 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe at home.
Despite having a very slim chance of qualifying for the World Cup as they are currently sitting on the third spot in Group C, six points below first-placed South Africa, the Super Eagles moved from the 44th position to the 43rd position in the latest FIFA World Cup ranking.
On the continent, Nigeria are currently occupying the 6th position in the latest FIFA ranking, behind 5th placed Ivory Coast and 4th placed Algeria. Morocco ranked 12th in the world occupy the first spot in Africa, followed by Senegal (19th in the world) and Egypt (32nd in the world).
On the world stage, Argentina remain the best national team globally, followed by Spain, France, England, and Brazil. The top ten is completed by the Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Italy, and Germany.
Below are the top 45 best national teams in the world according to the latest ranking released by FIFA earlier today, April 3, 2025:
1. Argentina
2. Spain
3. France
4. England
5. Brazil
6. Netherlands
7. Portugal
8. Belgium
9. Italy
10. Germany
11. Croatia
12. Morocco
13. Uruguay
14. Colombia
15. Japan
16. USA
17. Mexico
18. IR Iran
19. Senegal
20. Switzerland
21. Denmark
22. Austria
23. Korea Republic
24. Ecuador
25. Ukraine
26. Australia
27. Türkiye
28. Sweden
29. Wales
30. Canada
31. Serbia
32. Egypt
33. Panama
34. Poland
35. Russia
36. Algeria
37. Hungary
38. Norway
39. Czechia
40. Greece
41. Côte d’Ivoire
42. Peru
43. Nigeria
44. Scotland
45. Romania