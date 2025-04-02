No Plans To Sack Super Eagles’ Coach, Eric Chelle – NFF Insists

A senior official from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has clarified recent rumors surrounding the potential termination of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle’s contract, labeling them as unfounded.

Eric Chelle, who was appointed as the head coach of the Super Eagles in January on a two-year contract, has faced some scrutiny following mixed outcomes in March’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

This situation led to speculation about his future with the team. However, the NFF official emphasized that no emergency meetings were held regarding the coach’s position, as Chelle is currently en route to Europe to engage with Nigerian-eligible players and attract new talent.

“There is no truth to that rumor,” stated the board member, who requested anonymity when speaking to The Punch. “As a member of the board, I can confirm there are no discussions about the coach’s contract—this is all misinformation.”

As Chelle travels to Europe, one of his key objectives is to meet with promising young players, including Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri. The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has shown great potential under manager Mikel Arteta and has yet to commit to England’s senior team, opening the door for a potential switch to Nigeria, especially after being overlooked for selection during the latest international break.

Chelle has led Nigeria in just two matches since his appointment, achieving a 2-0 victory over Rwanda in Kigali, followed by a 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe in Uyo. With four more matches on the horizon in the World Cup qualifying campaign, the Super Eagles, currently positioned fourth in Group C, still have a slim chance of advancing, contingent on the outcomes of matches involving other teams in the group.