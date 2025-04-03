Southampton Coach Applauds Super Eagles’ Striker Paul Onuachu

Southampton manager, Ivan Juric has praised Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu for his standout performance in the club’s recent 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

Paul Onuachu opened the scoring with an impressive header in the 20th minute, directing Mateus Fernandes’ cross past goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Despite Southampton’s strong start, Crystal Palace equalized with a late goal from substitute Matheus Franca in stoppage time.

Following the draw, coach Juric commended Onuachu, stating, “When he is full of energy, he can be really impactful. He did a great job out there,” as reported by BBC.

This season, the 30-year-old out-of-favour Super Eagles striker has contributed four goals in 20 league appearances for the South Coast club.

In other news, Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray and Trabzonspor are set to compete for the signature of Genk forward Tolu Arokodare this summer, according to Fotomac.

Galatasaray plans to pursue the Super Eagles of Nigeria striker if they are unable to retain his fellow countryman Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan from Napoli.

Osimhen has had an outstanding season, netting 27 goals and providing five assists in 32 matches across all competitions. However, he is reportedly eyeing a move to a Premier League club.

Trabzonspor had previously attempted to sign Arokodare last summer but could not meet Genk’s valuation. The 24-year-old has been in exceptional form this season, tallying 20 goals and seven assists in 36 appearances for his club in the Belgian Pro League.