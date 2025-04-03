Victor Osimhen Insists He Loves Galatasaray After Beating Mourinho’s Fenerbahce

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen has once again expressed his unwavering commitment to Galatasaray, emphasizing his desire to give his all for the club.

In a thrilling quarter-final match of the Turkish Cup on Wednesday night, April 2, Victor Osimhen scored both goals in a hard-fought 2-1 victory over fierce rivals Fenerbahce, led by legendary Portuguese coach, Jose Mourinho.

Osimhen opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a powerful shot from inside the box, demonstrating both precision and strength to give Okan Buruk’s team an early lead. Just 17 minutes later, he showed his composure under pressure by converting a penalty kick, further solidifying his impact on the match.

In a post-match interview with the club’s official website, Osimhen reflected on his love for Galatasaray, stating, “As I have mentioned in previous interviews, I have developed a deep affection for this club since my arrival. I genuinely appreciate the people here and the unwavering support from the fans.

“My goal is to reciprocate their love by dedicating myself fully to the team. My teammates play an essential role in this journey, as they have been incredibly supportive.”

He continued, “Scoring in such a significant derby match was undoubtedly important for me. It’s crucial to recognize that without the contributions and efforts of my teammates, I wouldn’t have had the chance to score those goals. I am truly thankful for their support, and I am eager to maintain my performance levels. My focus is on doing everything I can to help the team succeed.”

Despite this victory, the mood within the team had recently been dampened after a disappointing league match where Galatasaray fell 2-1 to another Istanbul rival, Besiktas.

Osimhen acknowledged this setback, noting the team’s determination to make amends for their fans.

Reflecting on the previous week, he added, “Unfortunately, we let our fans down last week. We needed to perform well and achieve a victory here as a way to compensate for that disappointment. Looking ahead, we are committed to approaching each upcoming match with the same determination and progressing step by step.”