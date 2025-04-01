Super Eagles Must Beat South Africa To Qualify For World Cup – Eric Chelle

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle emphasized the critical importance of securing a victory against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa if the team hopes to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The highly anticipated World Cup qualification match between the Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana will take place in South Africa in September as part of the eighth matchday of the qualifiers.

Currently, Bafana Bafana, led by coach Hugo Broos, hold a commanding position atop Group C, having garnered 13 points from six matches. They sit six points ahead of the Super Eagles, making the upcoming encounters all the more crucial for Nigeria’s World Cup aspirations.

With only four rounds of matches remaining in the qualification process, coach Eric Chelle acknowledged the team’s pressing need to win every remaining fixture. “We must triumph in South Africa; however, our immediate focus must be on the match against Rwanda in Uyo,” Eric Chelle told SCORENigeria.

He went on to recognize South Africa’s strengths, noting, “While they are a formidable side, we cannot afford to let them dictate the pace of the game.”

However, before turning attention to the challenge posed by Bafana Bafana, Chelle reiterated the necessity of first overcoming Rwanda at home.