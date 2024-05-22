Ademola Lookman Wins Europa League For Atalanta, Ends Bayer Leverkusen’s Unbeaten Run

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Ademola Lookman, was all Italian Serie A club, Atalanta needed to win their first Europa League title in their history by beating newly crowned Bundesliga champions, Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, May 22.

Ahead of the game, Ademola Lookman told Atalanta’s official website how they could stop the then-unbeaten side, Bayer Leverkusen. Interestingly, the 26-year-old Nigeria international led the race for the historic victory.

Lookman scored the match opener in the 12th minute from a close range via Zappacosta’s cross. The goal mounted pressure on Bayer Leverkusen who enjoyed 51 games unbeaten run before the Europa League final.

Atalanta proved that the early goal wasn’t a fluke as Lookman was on hand to double the lead for the Italian side in the 26th minute.

The Italian Serie A side went into the break with a 2-0 lead, while Bayer Leverkusen’s fans were expecting that their almost invincible team would stage a comeback as usual in the second half.

Unfortunately, the second half ended up as Ademola Lookman’s show as he spectacularly completed his hat-trick. Scamacca led Atalanta’s counterattack and got close to the box before he passed the ball to the Nigerian winger. The former Leicester City forward shifted the ball to his left before he blasted it into the net to seal the 3-0 victory.

The goal won the 2023-2024 Europa League title for Atalanta and also ended Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten run, giving coach Xabi Alonso a lot to think about as Leverkusen prepare for the DFB-POKAL final on May 25.