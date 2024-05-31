Atalanta Coach Reveals How He Improved Ademola Lookman

The head coach of Atalanta, Gian Piero Gasperini, has argued that he made Super Eagles of Nigeria winger, Ademola Lookman improve his game.

Ademola Lookman joined Atalanta from RB Leipzig for a transfer fee worth €9.35 million on August 4, 2022.

In his first season (2022-2023 season) at the Italian club, Lookman managed to score 8 goals in 15 appearances out of a possible 33 games.

Interestingly, in the 2023-2024 season, Ademola Lookman made himself one of the most important members of the club.

The 26-year-old Nigerian winger scored 16 goals and provided 9 assists in 44 games in all competitions.

Lookman’s best moment in the 2023-2024 season happened when he scored a hat-trick in the Europa League final against the then-unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen on May 22, 2024.

The three goals made the Nigeria international the first player to score a hat-trick in a European club competition final and won Atalanta their first Europa League title in history.

“Lookman is a top player today, but he wasn’t before. He was strong but tended to light up in flashes and at other times would disappear from the game. He was the same in training sessions,” coach Gasperini said according to Football Italia.

“I worked with him using the patience of an artisan craftsman. What he did in the last few weeks feels like his maturity. He wants the ball, participates in the game, works with his teammates.”