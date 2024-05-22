Europa League Final: Ademola Lookman Believes Atalanta Can Stop Bayer Leverkusen

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Ademola Lookman has noted that all he and his teammates need to do to win their first Europa League trophy is to be at the top of their game.

At 8 p.m. tonight, May 22, the German Bundesliga giants, Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta will clash at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland for the Europa League title.

While Atalanta are in the 5th spot of the Italian Serie A table, Bayer Leverkusen finished their league season as champions without losing a game for the first time in the history of the Bundesliga.

In the league alone, Atalanta have recorded 10 defeats so far this season, while Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in all competitions. Hence, it is a bit of an imbalance in terms of the form of the respective teams.

However, the fact that Atalanta defeated Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on their way to the Europa League final will be a huge motivation for the Serie A side.

Ademola Lookman believes that his team can stop the unbeaten run of Bayer Leverkusen tonight and grab the European title.

“A big occasion for us as a club, as players, as a team, so I’m looking forward to it. We need to be at the top of our game. We know that coming into the tie against a top team, we play top football,” Ademola Lookman told the club’s official website.

“Like we’ve shown this season we play our football to the best of our abilities and we do the necessary.”