Only One Player Is Missing In Super Eagles Squad As Lookman, Iwobi Arrive In Uyo

The Super Eagles of Nigeria squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers is almost complete, as Alex Iwobi and Ademola Lookman arrived in the camp earlier today, June 5, 2024.

Lookman and Iwobi are part of the eight Super Eagles of Nigeria players who were reportedly stuck in Abuja and Lagos on Monday due to the now-suspended nationwide strike.

Earlier today, Naija News reported that five of the players – Semi Ajayi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Calvin Bassey, Frank Onyeka, and Paul Onuachu – arrived in Uyo on Tuesday, May June 4.

They arrived two days after the first 15 invitees had started training for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa on June 7, and against Benin Republic on June 10.

They had their first training session with the rest of the team earlier today, June 5, in anticipation of the arrival of the remaining three players: goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, Alex Iwobi and Ademola Lookman.

However, this afternoon, handlers of the official Instagram page of the Super Eagles announced that Lookman and Iwobi had arrived at the Super Eagles camp but didn’t confirm the whereabouts of Okoye.

The platform confirmed that 22 of the invited 23 players are now in camp which means that the Super Eagles are expected to have their full pitch training this evening.

Note that the Super Eagles’ 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa will kick off at Godswil Akpabio International Stadium at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 7.