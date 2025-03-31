Super Eagles Coach To Hit London, Hold Talks With Arsenal Star About Playing For Nigeria

Following Nigeria’s underwhelming showing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has begun plans to revamp the squad ahead of the next round of qualifiers in September.

The rebuild is set to begin this week, with Chelle scheduled to travel to London for talks with 18 Year-old Arsenal prodigy, Ethan Nwaneri.

Nwaneri, who has been making waves under Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, remains eligible to represent either England or Nigeria. Although he has featured for England at various youth levels, the teenager is yet to make a senior debut, leaving the door open for a potential switch to Nigeria.

A source close to the Super Eagles camp told The Guardian over the weekend that Chelle’s trip to London is focused on convincing Nwaneri to commit to Nigeria’s senior national team.

“Chelle will meet with Nwaneri in London this week,” the source confirmed.

“I am optimistic that he (Nwaneri) will see the reason that he has more prospects of playing for the Super Eagles than the Three Lions.”

The source also noted that Nigeria’s recent 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe exposed critical flaws within the squad.

“The Super Eagles’ central defence needs urgent revival,” he said.

“Even the midfield requires a major surgical operation as quickly as possible. Football belongs to the youths. As it is, the coach has to start a systematic process of replacing the old players.”

He also called on the media to allow Chelle the freedom to manage the team without interference.

“The media has to allow the coach to do his job, just like Clemens Westerhof was allowed to reshape the Super Eagles in the 1990s. This idea of Nigerian journalists, especially on social media, picking players for the coach before crucial matches should stop. It is not helping us,” he added.

Chelle is expected to intensify scouting efforts and player evaluations over the coming months as the Super Eagles aim to bounce back stronger in the World Cup qualifying race.