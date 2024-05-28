Top Super Eagles Players Who Won Titles In 2023-2024 Season

Nigerian players in Europe had a pretty fair season as some of the top Super Eagles players ended the season with some major trophies.

In the 2022-2023 season, Victor Osimhen made the world pay more attention to Super Eagles players by leading Napoli to win the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years.

As for the 2023-2024 season, different Super Eagles players put Nigeria on the map in terms of leading their respective clubs to win titles.

The biggest revelation in the 2023-2024 season as far as Nigerian players in Europa are concerned, is Ademola Lookman. The 26-year-old winger singlehandedly won the Europa League for Atalanta by scoring a hat-trick in the final of the competition against Bayer Leverkusen.

Lookman’s hat-trick didn’t only earn Atalanta their first-ever Europa League title and their first trophy in 61 years, it made him the first footballer to score a hat-trick in the final of European club competition and also finished the game as the man of the match.

The season was the best of Ademola Lookman’s career as he ended the campaign with a career-high 16 goals and nine assists in all competitions.

Apart from Lookman, two Super Eagles players, Victor Bonface and Nathan Tella had an almost perfect season in Germany as they helped Bayer Leverkusen win the Bundesliga without losing any game, and did the same in the DFB-POKAL.

Boniface and Tella would have won three different titles if they had maintained their unbeaten run against Atalanta in the Europa League final. They ended the season with a domestic double.

Apart from the trophies, Boniface recorded 21 goals and 10 assists in 34 games in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen, while his countryman, Tella scored seven goals and provided 6 assists in 42 games in all competitions.

In Belgium, Super Eagles midfielder, Raphael Onyedika helped Club Brugge to win their 19th league title in the 2023-2024 season. He scored three goals and provided one assist in 29 games for the club in all competitions.

In Serbia, Peter Olayinka scored 10 goals and provided seven assists as he helped Red Star Belgrade win the league and cup titles in the season under review.

While in England, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho lifted the EFL Championship with Leicester City as they returned to the Premier League after a season in relegation. Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo also helped his club, Southampton to return to the EPL via the play-offs.