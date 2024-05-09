Super Eagles’ Ademola Lookman Reflects On His 2023 AFCON Experience

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has described his second goal against Cameroon during the 2023 AFCON as the highlight of the tournament for him.

Ademola Lookman who was one of the Super Eagles’ brightest stars at the tournament scored two goals against Cameroon which ended the Indomitable Lions’ run in the competition in the round of 16.

The 26-year-old winger for Italian Serie A club, Atalanta, scored a total of three games for the Super Eagles at the 2023 AFCON.

In an interview with Calister Enejele, Ademola Lookman said his second goal against Cameroon in the tournament gave him goosebumps due to how wild the celebration was and the fact that his parents watched the game at the stadium.

“I will probably say the second goal against Cameroon gave me goosebumps,” Lookman said.

“With the celebration and everything after, I think it was crazy. That was probably the highlight and my parents were there to watch the game, which was nice.”

Ademola Lookman started most of the games at the 2023 AFCON including the group stage game against the hosts, Ivory Coast, and the semi-final stage game against South Africa. The two games ended in Nigeria’s victories.

But Lookman says Super Eagles’ group stage against Equatorial Guinea which ended in a 1-1 draw was the toughest for him.

He explained, “Probably Equatorial Guinea because we played at 2 pm, the heat and humidity was tough for us. Probably you have to say that game.”

He added, “I was very happy obviously, being an attacking player you always want to help the team in that way.

“So yeah, I was very glad. I was happy to do that. But the team was amazing and everybody helped out.”