Ademola Lookman Says His Style Is Best Suited For Premier League Football

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Ademola Lookman, believes he is best suited for football in the Premier League.

Recall that Ademola Lookman was born in England to Nigerian parents and began his football development at Charlton Under-18.

He went on to play for Charlton senior team, Everton, Fulham, and Leicester all in England. He also played for RB Leipzig in Germany in between before he moved to Atalanta BC on August 4, 2022.

Since he arrived in Italy, the 26-year-old Nigerian forward has scored 24 goals and provided 12 assists in 66 games in all competitions.

Ademola Lookman has played a combined total of 96 Premier League games for Leicester City, Everton, and Fulham in which he scored 11 goals and provided 6 assists before his move away from the league.

Lookman believes that his style was made for Premier League football as he believes the league suits the way he plays which includes speed, physicality, and technicality.

“The Premier League is definitely suited to my style because it’s fast, technical, physical — and it’s the country I grew up in,” Lookman told The Athletic.

“But learning about the culture of football in Italy is really special. The build-up to the games, the atmosphere in the stadium, and the love that the fans have for football. It’s very special.”

Note that Ademola Lookman and his teammates will aim to knock out Liverpool from the Europa League on Thursday, April 18. Recall that Atalanta beat the Premier League side 3-0 in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals at Anfield last week.