AC Milan Coach Explains Why Samuel Chukwueze Is Not Starting Games

The manager of AC Milan, Stefano Pioli, has insisted that he can’t change his tactical style to give Super Eagles of Nigeria winger, Samuel Chukwueze, regular playing time despite pressure from pundits and some of the club’s legends.

Recall that Samuel Chukwueze left Villarreal, where he was a prominent member of the Spanish side for Italian Serie A giants, AC Milan last summer.

The 24-year-old winger was expected to be a big new arrival, but things haven’t worked out for him. He has made just 13 starts in 48 appearances for the Milan-based club.

In his 22 league appearances for AC Milan, Chukwueze has scored just one goal and provided two assists. He also scored two goals for the club in the UEFA Champions League before they were kicked out of the tournament in the group stage.

The Nigerian international would have played more regularly without United States winger Christian Pulisic, who coach Pioli rates above Samuel Chukwueze.

To Chukwueze’s detriment, Pulisic has started 40 games in his 46 appearances and scored 13 goals in those games.

Despite calls for coach Pioli to play Chukwueze more often, he decided to start Pulisic ahead of the Nigerian in their 0-0 draw with Juventus last weekend. The coach introduced the Nigerian star instead of the American winger in the last 7 minutes of the game.

In an interview with DAZN, coach Pioli stressed that he couldn’t use four attacking-minded players at the same time, hence, Chukwueze had to be dropped from the starting lineup against Juventus.

“I liked Pulisic instead. Chukwueze is also fine, but at the moment I won’t give up an extra midfielder to play with four attacking players, and therefore Chukwuze is the one sacrificed the most at the moment”, the coach said.

Note that AC Milan are currently second on the league table with 70 points in 34 games, 19 points below first-placed Inter Milan who are already confirmed champions of the league title.