Why Bundesliga, Serie A Got 5th Slot In Champions League Ahead Of Premier League

The German Bundesliga and the Italian Serie A will have five clubs each in the 2024-2025 UEFA Champions League as the Premier League failed to secure any of the two new slots.

Note that from next season, the Champions League will be expanded to 36 clubs. This has given room to the leagues ranked in the first and second spots of the UEFA coefficient to have five representatives in the tournament instead of four.

Other top leagues in Europe will present four clubs for the tournament as usual.

Ahead of this season, the Premier League was expected to be the league that will grab one of the two extra slots in next season’s Champions League due to how well they usually perform in the competition and other UEFA competitions.

Unfortunately for the league, none of the league’s clubs exceeded the quarter-final stage of the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League.

Recall that Manchester City and Arsenal were knocked out of the Champions League in the quarter-final stage against Real Madrid and Bayern Munich respectively. Liverpool ended their journey in the Europa League against Atalanta.

Currently, only Aston Villa are still active on the continent. They take on Olympiacos in the first leg of the Conference League semi-final at 8 p.m. later today, May 2.

As it stands, La Liga still have Real Madrid in the Champions League, Serie A still have Atalanta and Roma in the Europa League, and Fiorentina in the Conference League, While the German Bundesliga have Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League.

Hence, the German Bundesliga and the Italian Serie A are rated above the Premier League in the UEFA coefficient for this season based on the overall performance of their clubs in the three UEFA competitions. This earned them the 5th slot in the Champions League ahead of other leagues.