Isaac Success Reacts After Helping Udinese To Cancel Osimhen’s Goal

Super Eagles striker, Isaac Success has revealed that his Italian Serie A side, Udinese aimed to grab the maximum three points against Napoli on Monday, May 6.

Napoli visited Udinese at the Bluenergy Stadium for a game they were expected to win. After playing a goalless draw in the first half, Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen gifted Napoli the lead in the 51st minute.

Unfortunately, Napoli couldn’t hold on to the lead as Isaac Success came from the bench to score the equalizer in the 92nd minute.

That was the first goal of the 28-year-old striker for Udinese so far in the Italian Serie A after playing 25 games for the relegation-threatened side.

The goal earned his team a point that didn’t move them beyond the 18th spot on the league table with two points away from safety.

After the 1-1 draw, Isaac Success told Udinese’s official website that the draw was a moral booster for the side that are battling to escape relegation.

“The point is more important than the goal, it brings us closer to our goal”, the four-capped Super Eagles striker said.

“The draw comes against a great team, we wanted to take the three points in front of our fans but now we have to look forward, this draw gives us morale”.

Meanwhile, Udinese defender, Kingsley Ehizibu is hoping that Isaac Success scores another goal as he described the Nigerian player as a very important member of the relegation-threatened side.

“Isaac is a very physical and strong player, he is very important for us. I’m happy for him and I hope he does another one,” Ehizibue told the club’s official website.

Isaac Success who made his international debut for the Super Eagles of Nigeria on March 23, 2017, is expected to stand up for Udinese when the side face Leece on Monday, May 13.