‘Osimhen To Shun PSG, As Two Premier League Clubs Emerge Favourites For His Signature’

Popular football transfer guru, Gianluca Di Marzio, has claimed that Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, would not be joining Paris Saint-Germain in the upcoming transfer window.

According to the transfer expert, PSG is interested in signing Osimhen but the striker has his sight set on other clubs.

Naija News recalls that the Nigerian striker recently extended his contract with Napoli until 2026, featuring a release clause estimated at 130 million euros. However, this has not stopped clubs from seeking the striker’s signature.

PSG would be in the market for a striker as Kylian Mbappe is set to quit the club at the end of the current season but Di Marzio claims Osimhen would not be interested in the French club because he already has a Ligue 1 experience with Lille during which time he scored 13 goals in 27 appearances for the club in the 2019/2020 season.

He added that Chelsea or Arsenal in the English Premier League would be Osimhen’s preferred destination should he leave Napoli this season.

“I’m not so convinced that Osimhen goes to PSG, he has already played in France with Lille, logical, PSG is something else and would allow you to face matches like the Champions League semi-final, but his preference was and remains England,” Di Marzio said in quotes relayed by Spazio Napoli.

“Chelsea and Arsenal are two clubs that could grab Osimhen.”