Mauricio Pochettino Reveals When He Expected To Be Sacked At Chelsea

The manager of Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he expected to be sacked after the club’s embarrassing 4-2 defeat to Wolves in February 2024.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino had a very difficult start at Chelsea and he was expected to lose his job in the first 6 months of the season. Interestingly, the owners decided to keep him at the club to the dismay of some of the club’s fans.

Earlier in the season, Chelsea were struggling below the Premier League mid-table until late March when they started enjoying a consistent good run which has catapulted them to the 6th spot.

Ahead of Chelsea’s last matchday of the season which is against Bournemouth, reporters asked the coach when he thought he could be sacked. Mauricio Pochettino said, “I can be honest. I think after Wolves. Remember what happened after, also?

“I didn’t think we were going to be sacked, but it was a tough moment. That defeat at home was really tough, really tough.

“At this moment, as a coach and staff, you feel loneliness. When you feel like everyone is seeing you as if you’re guilty of something and you don’t know what’s going on.”

Note that coach Mauricio Pochettino and his boys have recorded 17 wins, 9 draws, and 11 defeats in 37 league games.

For the first time in two seasons, Chelsea have a chance of finishing as high as in the 5th spot if 5th-placed Tottenham Hotspur loses to Sheffield United and The Blues beat Bournemouth on the last matchday of the season.