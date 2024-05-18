Mikel Arteta Admits Premier League Is Most Competitive League In The World

The manager of Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has admitted that the English Premier League is the most competitive in the world as he tries to break the club’s 20-year title jinx.

Arsenal made history when coach Arsene Wenger led the side to go unbeaten in the 2003-2004 Premier League campaign. Since then, the Gunners have not been able to win the title.

Clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, and now Manchester City have been dominating the title race in the last 20 years. As compact as Liverpool have been, they have managed to win the title once in the last 31 years.

Coach Pep Guardiola has been able to prove that the Premier League is not such a hard nut to crack as he is on the verge of winning his 5th Premier League title in 6 years.

Last season, Mikel Arteta who has worked as an assistant coach to Guardiola at Manchester City, led Arsenal to contend for the Premier League title until in the very last month of the campaign. City came from behind to beat Arsenal to the title.

The same scenario is playing out this season as Manchester City came from behind to overtake the Gunners and are currently a win away from winning their historic fourth Premier League title in a row.

Coach Mikel Arteta still have a chance to win the title ahead of City by beating Everton on the last matchday of the season on May 19, and hoping that West Ham will do them a favour by beating Manchester City on the said date.

Ahead of the “chaotic” last matchday of the Premier League season, the Spanish tactician said: “Every football supporter, every fan, wants to live it and for it to go to the last game, to the last minute in the Premier League at this level.

“It’s the most beautiful league in the world by far and you have two teams and on top of that, you have other teams fighting for other things.

“This is what we want and why it’s the most competitive league in the world.”

