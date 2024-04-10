Carlo Ancelotti Analyzes Real Madrid’s 3-3 Draw With Manchester City

Advertisement

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, believes his team can outplay Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, April 17.

Carlo Ancelotti led Real Madrid to host Manchester City at the Santiago bernabéu on Tuesday night, April 9.

During the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final clash, Madrid had to come from a goal down to secure a 3-3 draw.

In a week, Manchester City will host Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium for the return leg and the tie must produce a winner either through a straight win or via penalty shootout.

After the 3-3 draw in Madrid on Tuesday, Carlo Ancelotti told reporters that his team had the chance to record a 3-1 win at home over City. He however noted that his team would need to do more in the return leg on Wednesday.

Carlo Ancelotti said, “We started badly, conceding a goal, but then the team started to play, winning the ball and looking for transitions.

“They scored two great goals, but we committed to get back into the game.

“It was a game we could have won. We had the chance to make it 3-1. But we could have lost, too.

“We have the idea of playing the same game [in Manchester] with a lot of pressing, a lot of duels, and let’s see what happens.”

Note that Carlo Ancelotti and his team were in a similar position last season in which they drew 1-1 with Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals, and then suffered a 4-0 defeat in the return leg. City went on to defeat Inter Milan in the final to win their first Champions League title.