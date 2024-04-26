Premier League CEO Gives Update On Manchester City’s 115 Charges

Premier League Chief Executive Officer, Richard Masters, has for the first time commented on when the 115 financial fair play breaches charges against Manchester City will take center stage.

Manchester City’s future has been uncertain since the Premier League announced the charges against the club in February 2023.

Immediately after the Premier League announced the 115 separate alleged breaches of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations dating back to 2009 and running until 2018, Manchester City issued a statement to deny it.

Since then, football enthusiasts have been looking forward to hearing the charges and the punishment the club would suffer if found guilty.

Recall that clubs like Everton and Nottingham Forest, whose charges are not close to those of Manchester City, have already suffered points deductions earlier this season. But since the announcement of City’s charges, the league body has been silent about when the hearing of the changes will commence.

However, earlier today, April 26, the Premier League CEO said the hearing would commence in the future but didn’t mention an exact date.

“We can’t comment on the case, the date is set. The case will resolve itself at some point shortly. City’s historical charges make them much more complex than the recent cases involving Nottingham Forest and Everton”, the CEO said while speaking at a European Leagues press conference in London on Friday.

On the differences between Manchester City’s charges and those of Forest and Everton, the Premier League CEO added, “They are very different charges. If any club, whether they are the current champions or otherwise, had been found in breach of the spending rules for year ’23, they would be in the same position as Everton or Nottingham Forest.

“The volume and character of the charges laid before Man City, which I cannot talk about at all, are being heard in a completely different environment. There is a date set for that proceeding.”

Reports claim that if Manchester City, on the verge of winning their fourth Premier League title in a row, are found guilty, they might be relegated or lose massive points that could prevent them from winning the league this season.