Manchester City Vs Manchester United FA Cup Final Gets New Kick-Off Time

The 2023-2024 English FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United has gotten a new kick-off days after the finalists were confirmed.

Recall that Manchester United defeated Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday, April 20, by a lone goal courtesy of Bernardo Silva to scale through to the final.

As for Manchester United, they played an unexpected 3-3 draw with English Championship club, Coventry and then won the tie via a penalty shootout.

They will meet with their city rivals Manchester City at Wembley Stadium at 3 p.m. on May 25 for the historic FA Cup final. Initially, the match was scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. on the said date.

This is the first time since 1885 that the same clubs are playing in two successive FA Cup finals.

Recall that Manchester City defeated Manchester United last season to win the FA Cup as they finished the season with a historic treble of Champions League, FA Cup, and Premier League.

This season has not been as rosy as last season for Manchester City, as they have crashed out of the UEFA Champions League. However, they are still on the verge of winning the FA Cup and the Premier League this season.