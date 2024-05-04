Ipswich Town Gain Promotion To Premier League After 22-Year Wait

Ipswich Town are the second side in the 2023-2024 season to gain promotion to the Premier League after Leicester City.

The last time Ipswich Town played in the Premier League was in 2002 which means that they have not tasted EPL action in the last 22 years.

Ipswich Town secured their promotion to the Premier League in a season where they enjoyed 12 wins in their first 16 games, losing once and drawing others.

After defeating Huddersfield 2-0 in their last EFL Championship game of the season on Saturday, May 4, they finished second, a point behind the Championship winners, Leicester City who won the second-tier league with 97 points in 46 games.

This means that Ipswich are the second English club to gain promotion from the third tier to the Premier League in successive seasons. The first side to ever enjoy such a run was Southampton in the 2011-2012 season.

After confirming their promotion to the Premier League, Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna said, “To get so far so quickly, a lot of hard work, everyone together, it’s amazing what you can do.

“They’re incredible (the players). I’ll speak to them over the next few days, they have been an absolute privilege to work with in my first managerial job.

“What a journey it’s been. I’m not sure it will happen again in the way that we’ve done it.

“I know you can say technically it’s been done before but I’m not sure it’s been done like this in a football club.

“We will work really hard over the summer and what a fantastic challenge is ahead.”