Cole Palmer Is One Match Away From Breaking Drogba, Lampard Chelsea’s Record

English youngster, Cole Palmer is one game away from breaking a record jointly held by Chelsea’s legends Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard.

Cole Palmer has been one of the biggest revelations in the 2023-2024 season as he has remained unstoppable since he moved to Chelsea from Manchester City on September 1, 2023.

Palmer’s brilliance was in full display on Sunday, May 5, when Chelsea took on West Ham United at Stamford Bridge. The 21-year-old unstoppable star scored a goal and ensured that the visitors had no breathing space throughout the game.

Two goals from Nicolas Jackson, and a goal each from Conor Gallagher and Noni Madueke sealed an emphatic 5-0 win for coach Mauricio Pochettino’s boys.

Cole Palmer’s goal has taken his total goal tally for Chelsea this season to 26 goals in 45 games in all competitions. The Englishman has also provided 13 assists in those games.

In the Premier League alone, the England international has scored 21 goals and provided 9 assists in 31 games in all competitions.

Palmer’s goal against West Ham United has made him the third player in the history of Chelsea to score 16 Premier League goals at Stamford Bridge. The first two players to achieve this feat were Didier Drogba and Lampard in separate seasons.

If Cole Palmer scores at least a goal against Bournemouth in Chelsea’s last Premier League home game of this season, he will become the first Chelsea player to score 17 goals at Stamford Bridge in a season.