Cole Palmer Is Performing Above Expectation – Chelsea Coach

The manager of Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Cole Palmer has been performing beyond expectation.

Cole Palmer has been one of the most outstanding signings ahead of this season. When Chelsea paid €47 million to Manchester City for the services of the 21-year-old attacking midfielder, most football enthusiasts thought the transfer fee was outrageous.

Interestingly, Palmer has proven to be worth more than the said transfer fee as he has scored 25 goals and provided 13 assists in 41 games in all competitions so far this season.

Ahead of Chelsea’s meeting with Cole Palmer’s former club, Manchester City, in the FA Cup semi-finals at 5:15 p.m. later today, Pochettino revealed that the Englishman’s performance so far this season has surprised him.

The coach said: “We believe they can perform but it is true he is performing in a very good way; maybe above expectation. I think it’s his first consistent season playing but we need to be careful because he is still young, he is growing, and he needs to develop in different areas.

“But of course, he is far away from what we expected from the beginning. I need to be honest.”

Meanwhile, earlier in the week, Pep Guardiola said he had to allow Cole Palmer to leave the club for Chelsea because the Englishman decided to leave the Blue side of Manchester.

“He was asking for two seasons to leave Man City. I said: stay. He wanted to leave. What can we do?,” Pep Guardiola said.

“He’s an exceptional player with super potential. I didn’t give him the minutes he deserves that he now has at Chelsea.”