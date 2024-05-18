Phil Foden Wins Premier League Player Of The Season Ahead Of Haaland, Palmer

Manchester City forward, Phil Foden, has been named the 2023-2024 Premier League player of the season ahead of his teammate, Erling Haaland and former teammate, Cole Palmer.

Phil Foden has been incredible for Manchester City so far this season as he has contributed to the run of the Manchester-based club in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old England international won the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year award earlier this month which was an indication that the Premier League Player of the Season award was destined to be his this season.

Earlier today, it was confirmed that Phil Foden has won the award for the first time in his football career. The award came after he recorded a career-best 17 goals and eight assists in the Premier League this season.

He is expecting to increase his goal contribution on Sunday, May 19 when Manchester City take on West Ham United in their last game of the Premier League campaign.

Note that Foden is the second-highest goalscorer at Manchester City behind Erling Haaland who is expected to finish as the league’s highest goalscorer this season. The Norwegian striker currently has 27 league goals for Manchester City.

If Foden helps Manchester City to grab the win against West Ham which will automatically land City their fourth league title in a row, the Englishman will be in contention for the Ballon d’Or.

After winning the 2023-2024 Premier League Player of the Season award, Phil Foden said, “To win this award is an achievement that I am extremely proud of.

“The Premier League is acknowledged as the greatest league in the world, and it is a pleasure to have been nominated with so many other great players who have all enjoyed special seasons for their clubs.”

He added, “Overall, I’ve been very happy with the way I have played this season and really pleased that I have been able to contribute with the goals and assists throughout the season.

“I’d like to thank all of the City staff, coaches and especially my teammates because without them this wouldn’t be possible. And I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who voted for me as the award means a lot.”

Note that Chelsea’s attacking midfielder, Cole Palmer was named the Premier League Young Player of the Year award winner.