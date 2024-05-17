Cole Palmer Credits Mauricio Pochettino For Chelsea Run This Season

Chelsea’s brightest star this season, Cole Palmer has credited the club’s embattled coach, Mauricio Pochettino, for the improvement of the club in the Premier League.

In a season filled with ups and downs for Chelsea, Cole Palmer has been the club’s shining light in terms of scoring goals and providing assists.

The 22-year-old English attacking midfielder moved from Manchester City to Chelsea for a transfer fee worth £40 million in September 2023. So far in his football career, he has scored 22 Premier League goals and provided 10 assists in 33 league games.

These stats have helped Chelsea to move from the 12th spot to the 6th spot, a run that has reduced the pressure on coach Mauricio Pochettino who was suffering backlash from some Chelsea fans.

If Chelsea beat Bournemouth in their last Premier League game of this season, the Stamford Bridge-based club will finish this season in the 6th spot and qualify for the Europa League.

In an interview with Chelsea’s official website, Cole Palmer who is looking forward to winning Premier League Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season awards, said, “For it to be in our hands to get a sixth place is big for us.

“Hopefully we can do it. Chelsea is a big club, everyone wants to finish higher than sixth but we have to look at where we’ve been at the start of the season, throughout the season.”

Cole Palmer added: “We’ve been 13th and 12th this season. Last season was the same, so to get back into Europe is a step in the right direction.

“Big credit to the manager because all the players love him, we’ve got to fight for him. It’s been a good season and hopefully, we can get European football at the end of it.”