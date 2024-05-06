Gary Neville Makes Fresh Prediction As Arsenal, Manchester City Battle For EPL Title

Former Manchester United defender, Gary Neville, believes the 2023-2024 Premier League title might be decided before the last game of the season.

Gary Neville believes Arsenal who are currently topping the Premier League table could drop points this weekend and their rival for the title, Manchester City are not likely to drop points.

It is no longer news that Manchester City and Arsenal are the two contenders for the 2023-2024 Premier League title. The Gunners are currently topping the league table with 83 points in 36 games, a point above second-placed Manchester City who have a game in hand.

Last weekend, Arsenal maintained their push for the league title by beating Bournemouth 3-0. Hours later, Manchester City kept up with Gunners’ pace by smashing Wolves 5-1.

Interestingly, this coming weekend, Manchester City have an away game against Fulham on Saturday, May 11, which coach Pep Guardiola and his boys are likely to win.

On Sunday, May 12, Arsenal will travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United, a game Gary Neville believes could make a lot of difference in the title race.

According to Neville, if Arsenal lose or draw against Manchester United on Sunday after City’s victory over Fulham on Saturday, and Guardiola’s team beat Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, May 14, City will be crowned champions of the league before the last matchday of the season.

“It (the title race) may go down to the final day, and if it went to the final day, that would mean Arsenal have gone and beaten Manchester United at Old Trafford”, Gary Neville said while speaking on his podcast.

“While we can laugh and we can giggle about how Manchester United have been, but Arsenal going to Old Trafford and winning, that’s going to be a hell of a win.

“So, yeah, I have the fear that the title could be over in a week on Tuesday when in terms of sort of the neutrals, I am neutral when it comes to it, I don’t support City or Arsenal, but I want the title race to go to the final day, obviously.

“I fear that if City win against Fulham on Saturday, which I think they will, United take points off Arsenal on Sunday.

“Because I think if Arsenal go the last day of the season and they have beaten Manchester United, this is a massive increase in their performance level.

“It is anyway, Arsenal have already proven that they are a different side than last season, but it just feels like there is an inevitability to it that City will just be perfect towards the end or to the end.”