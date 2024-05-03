EPL Title Race: Pep Guardiola Reveals Two Advantages Man City Have Over Arsenal

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has stated that his team has two advantages over their closest rivals, Arsenal, in the Premier League title race.

Manchester City still have 12 points to battle for in their remaining Premier League games, while Arsenal have 9 points to battle for in their remaining league games.

Currently, the Gunners are topping the league table with 80 points in 35 games, a point above second-placed Manchester City who still have a game in hand.

The game in hand is one of the biggest advantages Manchester City have over Arsenal at this point of the Premier League campaign because if Pep Guardiola and his boys win the outstanding game and their other three matches, they will top the league table with at least a two-point gap.

Aside from the game in hand, Pep Guardiola had said his team’s experience in winning Premier League titles could help them overcome Arsenal this season just like last season.

He said, “I hope our experience [in title runs] gives us an advantage [over Arsenal].

“We know we have to win, get all 12 points [from the remaining games] – otherwise it will be difficult because Arsenal are so strong. It depends on us.”

At 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, Manchester City will host Wolves at the Etihad Stadium for their matchday 36 tie, while Arsenal will host Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium at 12:30 p.m. on the said date.