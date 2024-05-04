Erling Haaland Scores Four As Manchester City Smash Wolves

It was a baptism of goals at the Etihad Stadium as Erling Haaland scored his 9th hat-trick at Manchester City against Wolves.

Manchester City were expected to beat Wolves to continue their push for their fourth Premier League title in a row and of course, they didn’t disappoint their fans as Erling Haaland took his league goals tally this season to 25.

Haaland scored the match opener in the 12th minute via a spot-kick, and in the 35th minute, the Norwegian striker doubled City’s lead via an open play.

Before the first half ended, Haaland had another goal from the penalty spot to record his 9 hat-trick in two seasons.

In the second half, the striker continued to show that he is unstoppable by scoring City’s fourth goal of the match in the 54th minute, one minute after Wolves had scored their consolation goal from the boots of Hwang Hee-chan.

With Haaland’s fourth goal in the game, the Norwegian is now the league’s highest goalscorer this season, five goals more than Alexander Isak of Newcastle United and Cole Palmer of Chelsea, who have 20 goals each.

In the 88th minute, Julián Álvarez, who replaced Haaland in the 82nd minute of the game, sealed the 5-1 victory for Manchester City.

The emphatic victory means Manchester City now have 82 points in 35 games, a point below first-placed Arsenal, who have played a game more than the reigning Premier League champions.