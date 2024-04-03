Pep Guardiola Defends Haaland Against Former Footballers

Advertisement

The manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, is surprised that former players are at the forefront of bashing his current players.

From his days at FC Barcelona as a manager, to his days at Bayern Munich, and now at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has achieved successes that most coaches can only dream of. He has also managed players of different calibre who often make headlines for good and sometimes bad reasons.

Currently, in Manchester City, his biggest player is Erling Haaland of Norway. The 23-year-old striker joined him at City ahead of last season, and in his debut season, he broke virtually all the goals record in the league.

But this season has not been as rosy as his first season at Manchester City, but he has been banging on the goals as much as possible.

Last weekend, Haaland led Pep Guardiola’s City attack against Arsenal but failed to make any tangible impact thanks to the compact defensive play of the Gunners.

Due to his struggles in the game, former Manchester United captain Roy Keane criticized the Norwegian striker, comparing him to a lower-league player.

In reaction to the criticism targeted at Haaland, Pep Guardiola told a press conference that he wasn’t expecting former footballers to be at the forefront of attacking current footballers.

“I’m surprised when it comes from former players,” Guardiola said ahead of Manchester City vs Aston Villa clash at 8:15 p.m. later tonight, April 3.

“Journalists I understand but former players, I’m surprised.

“It’s like former referees criticizing referees… memory disappears quick”.

