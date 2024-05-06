Mohamed Salah Match Wayne Rooney’s Premier League Record

Egyptian iconic winger, Mohamed Salah has continued to prove that he is unstoppable despite not having the best run of his career this season.

Amid reports of an unhealthy relationship with coach Jurgen Klopp, Mohamed Salah started Liverpool’s Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday, May 5.

The 31-year-old Egyptian winger, who has been playing for Liverpool since 2017, played a prominent role as the Reds subjected Spurs to another defeat in the last phase of the 2023-2024 season.

Salah scored in the 16th minute of the encounter and provided an assist for Harvey Elliott’s wonder goal. Andy Robertson and Cody Gakpo completed the whitewash as Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2.

Mohamed Salah’s goal and assist in the game means that he has scored 18 goals and provided 10 assists in 30 appearances so far this season.

This means that Salah has become the first player to score more than 10 goals and provide more than 10 assists for Liverpool in three straight seasons.

Mohamed Salah has also become the second Premier League player to score ten-plus goals and provide ten-plus assists in five separate seasons. The first player to achieve this feat was Wayne Rooney during his days at Manchester United.

Salah whose current contract with Liverpool will expire on June 30, 2025, has scored a total of 25 goals and provided 14 assists in 42 games in all competitions so far this season.