Arne Slot Confirms He Is Jurgen Klopp’s Successor At Liverpool

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot has confirmed that he is the successor of German tactician Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp who has been the coach of Liverpool since 2015 announced earlier this season that he will exit the club at the end of this season.

While explaining the reason for his decision to leave Liverpool, Klopp insinuated that he needed time off the game to rest his head.

After the announcement, different managers were linked to the job including Bayer Leverkusen manager, Xabi Alonso, and Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi.

After a series of speculations, Liverpool settled with Feyenoord coach Arne Slot who has never made mention of the move in any official form.

But earlier today, his current club, Feyenoord, took to X to announce that Slot will leave the club at the end of this season.

“The Arne Slot era is coming to an end. Let’s enjoy the last moments”, Feyenoord shared on X.

In his last press conference as Feyenoord’s coach, Slot confirmed that his next destination is at Anfield Stadium.

“I can confirm that I will become the trainer there next year,” Slot said on Friday.

Note that Liverpool had to pay Feyenoord a compensation worth £9.4 million in April to complete the appointment of the 45-year-old Dutch tactician.

Slot who has been the coach of the Dutch club since 2021 will be in charge of the club for the last time on Sunday, May 19, when they take on Excelsior.

During the same period, Jurgen Klopp will be in charge of his last Liverpool game at Anfield Stadium against Wolves.