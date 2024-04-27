Mohamed Salah Hints On More Tension At Liverpool After Fighting With Klopp

Egyptian football icon, Mohamed Salah has hinted that all is not well at Liverpool after arguing publicly with his manager at the club, Jurgen Klopp.

Mohamed Salah is seen as one of the most experienced and one of the most respected members of coach Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool squad. Hence, he is often expected to be a good example to other players.

However, earlier today, April 27, Salah allowed his emotion to get the best of him during a Premier League game between his team and West Ham United at London Stadium.

Klopp whose side had recorded three successive defeats before today’s game, were expected to beat West Ham to bounce back to winning ways and continue contending for the league title.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t to be after they threw away a 2-1 lead in the 70th minute of the encounter to draw 2-2, a result that has drastically reduced their chances of winning the league title this season.

Klopp decided not to start Mohamed Salah who has not been at his best in recent games. He brought him into the game in the 79th minute to replace Luis Díaz.

Before he got onto the pitch, he was spotted having a fierce argument with Klopp who is expected to exit Liverpool at the end of this season.

After the game, reporters tried to question Mohamed Salah about the incident, but the 31-year-old Egypt international refused to comment on the incident. Instead, he said: “If I speak today, there will be fire.”

This statement implies that there could be more tension at the club as Liverpool continues to struggle to finish the season on a high note.

Meanwhile, Naija News has reported that Klopp also refused to reveal what was said during his argument with Salah. He, however, claimed that whatever happened between him and the Egyptian had been settled.