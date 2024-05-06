‘I Am Very Happy At Liverpool’ – Virgil Van Dijk Insists

Liverpool captain, Virgil van Dijk has made it clear that he is not thinking of exiting the club when coach Jurgen Klopp leaves at the end of this season.

Virgil van Dijk has been one of the right-hand men of coach Jurgen Klopp since the Dutch defender arrived at the club from Southampton on January 1, 2018.

He was part of the Liverpool team that won the UEFA Champions League in 2019, the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2020, and then the Premier League in the 2019-2020 season.

He has also helped the team to win one FA Cup, two EFL Cup, and one Community Shield.

The fact that Virgil van Dijk’s current contract with Liverpool will expire on June 30, 2025, has made pundits speculate that he might not want to be a part of a new phase of the club after Klopp’s exit.

On the contrary, the 32-year-old Netherlands international said he would be a part of the transition at Liverpool, which is expected to be led by Dutch coach Arne Slot.

“There will be a big transition and I am part of that”, the defender told reporters.

“I think the club is very much busy with who is going to be the new manager and that is the main focus.

“Like I said I am very happy here, I love the club and you can see that as well.

“It’s a big part of my life already, and that is all I can say.

“There will be a lot of changes happening and, I wouldn’t say scary is the right word, but it is quite interesting and exciting what will happen now.”

On the exit of Jurgen Klopp, Virgil van Dijk added, “I am really proud I played for him, fought for the badge and him and count the success we had over the years as well.

“It will be emotional on the last day but it is a part of life sometimes. Many things are happening behind the scenes but we focus on matchdays and that is our duty, our job and we want to perform for the last six points.”