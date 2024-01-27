Virgil Van Dijk Reacts To Jurgen Klopp’s Decision To Leave Liverpool

The captain of Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk said it was tough to take the club’s manager, Jurgen Klopp’s decision to leave Anfield at the end of this season.

Virgil van Dijk, 32, who was one of the biggest transfer deals Klopp executed at Liverpool, said the coach means a lot to the club’s players.

Naija News has reported that the German tactician who has been the coach of Liverpool since 2015 announced his decision to leave the club at the end of this season on Friday, January 26.

The announcement was a big stunner for most football enthusiasts across the world especially Liverpool fans because the announcement came in a season where Liverpool seemed to be doing better than the previous season.

They are currently topping the Premier League table, are major contenders for the Europa League title, and are very much involved in all the domestic tournaments in England.

Ahead of Liverpool vs Norwich City FA Cup fourth-round match at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Virgil van Dijk said: “The manager means so much for us, to me, to the club.

“But he decided for him and his family. It was always going to be a tough one and it was definitely the case.

“He told us in private of course and all of us were together. It’s a hard one to take but our mindset is to focus on business. We have a lot of targets still to achieve this year and why not finish the season on a high and together with celebrations for the boss as well?”

He added: “We all want to achieve so much and that mindset was already there since pre-season and that doesn’t change.

“It will maybe even give you an extra boost to do that extra or maybe enjoy it a little bit more together and make the last part of the season – the last bit of the manager’s time at the club – the best time he’s ever had.

“That’s what we strive for and that’s why it’s business as usual.”