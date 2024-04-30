NFF Owing Me And Other Dead Coaches – Christian Chukwu Cries Out

Former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu, claimed that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) owes him a backlog of salaries, just like it owes some late Nigerian coaches.

Christian Chukwu coached the Nigerian Super Eagles from 2002 to 2005. The 73-year-old Nigerian tactician helped Nigeria win bronze at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

Chukwu was sacked as Super Eagles coach in 2005, and 19 years later, the NFF is reportedly owing him unpaid salaries.

The coach first made this public in 2014. He made the same assertion during an interview with Athletic Nigeria on Monday, April 29, 2024.

Christian Chukwu said, “They owe Nigerian coaches. They don’t owe foreign coaches. It is a problem because they know them. You take on an indigenous coach who takes a cheap salary, and you owe him.

“Is it proper? Are you encouraging him to do his job? I am still owed up to today. They still owe me till tomorrow. My files are there with the NFF.

“What can I do? There is nothing I can do to get them to pay me. The file is there. Go to their office, and you will see how much they owe me. Not only me, but other indigenous coaches are being owed too. Some are late.

“They are owing us because we are Nigerians, when I was in Kenya I was not owed and when I went to Lebanon I was not owed there and you can see the difference. We did our best and those people appreciated us.”

The veteran tactician, also known as “The Chairman, “ added, “If it is a price I think the nation should have paid me and not me paying the nation, for serving the nation and serving them well. I think I should be paid and not them owing me.

“It is my money lying down there for nothing, I will go and discuss everything with him (NFF president, Ibrahim Gusau), and if he pays me that is wonderful.”